oOh!media announces NZDF 'CODEWORDS' campaign as winner of 2022 Innovation Awards

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 14:19

New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) campaign ‘CODEWORDS’ Out of Home campaign has been announced as the winner of the 2022 oOh!media NZ Innovation Awards, taking home$10,000 in media bonus to use with oOh!

The inspiring recruitment campaign for NZDF included three site takeovers in popular locations across the oOh!media network, including Symonds St in Auckland city, Oriental Parade in Wellington, as well as a takeover of the Wellington Underpass.

The sites were completely wrapped to showcase key messaging and featured push-button activated sound panels (to further emphasise the messages that NZDF wanted to highlight to new recruits),alongside QR codes driving them to find out more. The use of sound panels brought a whole newdimension to the campaign - by adding this interactive feature, the NZDF were able to leave an even deeper impression on the public.

oOh!media New Zealand’s General Manager Nick Vile says, "The creativity and execution showcased in this year’s Innovation Awards has been very inspiring. Every year the entries go from strength to strength, making the voting very difficult for people in the industry. We are thrilled to see this year’s win go to the NZ Defence Force for its ‘CODEWORDS’ campaign, which has showcased incredible creativity to recruit young people nationwide."

People from the industry were encouraged to vote earlier this month to share the love for the campaign they believed highlighted the unmissable creative opportunities enabled by the oOh!network and delivered great results for brands.

As part of the initiative to encourage members of the industry to vote, one lucky voter won themselves the ultimate Summer Out of Home accessory, a Yeti 8 Soft Cooler which was won by Jodie Faulderfrom MediaCom.

NZDF was among eight finalists who were nominated for the award this year. The following campaigns were included as finalists: Specsavers Ted Baker, Subway’s Harissa Mayo, Fonterra - Fresh’n Fruity‘Fresh is Best’, Playstation’s Horizon, Fire and Emergency NZ’s ‘Museum of Fire, TVNZ’s LEGO Masters,and Suntory BOSS Coffee’s ‘Worker’s Buddy Suntory BOSS Coffee campaign.