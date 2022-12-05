Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 16:10

Council welcomes funding boost for Active Travel projects Queenstown Lakes District commuters will have access to more active travel choices thanks to $11.8m in funding from the Government’s Transport Choices programme.

The funding was announced by Transport Minister Michael Wood on Sunday. It’s made up of $10.3m to progress improvements to the Arthurs Point to Queenstown route and $1.5m to further scope options to improve active travel links in WÄnaka.

QLDC Mayor Glyn Lewers said news of the funding was a welcome boost to improving opportunities for people to walk and cycle for their daily commute.

"We know we need to shift the way we travel. As a Council we’ve been doing a lot of work to plan and design active travel improvements across Whakatipu and WÄnaka along with a broader commitment to working with our partners at Waka Kotahi and Otago Regional Council to deliver on our recently adopted Better Ways to Go mode shift plan."

"Getting people out of their cars and using other ways of getting around is crucial to keeping our transport network functioning well. This funding will support us in providing more transport options and make it easier to travel in ways that are good for all of us and our environment," he said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Manager Urban Mobility, Kathryn King says she’s pleased QLDC has received funding as part of the Transport Choices programme.

"The programme is supporting councils to give people more options in the way they travel. I’m pleased to say we received an outstanding response from councils around the country, embracing the opportunity to provide greater transport choices for their communities.

"Funding criteria specified projects that would deliver strategic cycling/micro mobility networks;create walkable neighbourhoods; support healthy school travel; or make public transport easier to use.

"The aim is to open up streets so everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet."

Waka Kotahi will now work with successful councils in a two-stage process. The first stage is to further refine and scope project proposals, followed by construction of selected projects in 2023.

Further details on next steps will be shared in the new year.