Nomination of RMA Commissioner to Represent Grey District Council

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 17:23

At today’s Extraordinary Meeting held in Grey District Council Chambers, Anton Becker received Council endorsement to be nominated Resource Management Commissioner to represent Grey District Council in the hearing of submissions to the Te Tai o Poutini Plan Hearings.

Anton is a recently Accredited RMA Commissioner and is a local resident, he has been involved in the development of the TTPP and been involved in all aspects of the plan. He fits the criteria required for the role and has a good understanding of the challenges faced by the Grey District.

Councillor Gibson said "Anton is a great choice he’s local, he knows the area, he’s a farmer, he understands the whole district and he has gone to the trouble of becoming a Hearing Commissioner, he’s done the courses we couldn’t pick a better person for it"

Mayor Tania Gibson said "on the TTPP he has put in such a substantial amount of work and he has more understanding than many people around him"

Councillor Tim Mora echoed Councillor Gibson’s comments "Anton has been working on the TTPP he has got a lot of background knowledge on it, he is perfect for the role"

The TTPP Committee will be making the final appointment decision at its meeting on 15th December.

The Te Tai Poutine Plan Committee is a joint committee comprised of the Mayor or Chair and one other councillor from each council and one representative each from Te RÅ«nanga o Ngati Waewae and Te RÅ«nanga o Makaawhio, plus an independent chairperson.

If selected Anton will join other appointed commissioners representing Buller and Westland on the Hearing Panel, with the hearing of the submissions planned to commence in June 2023.