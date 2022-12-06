Maori, Pacific and disabled tamariki poverty 'deeply concerning' - Barnardos

Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 - 12:49

The 2022 Child Poverty Monitor released today reports concerning findings of MÄori, Pacific and disabled tamariki still being disproportionately impacted by poverty in Aotearoa. These findings echo the reality and ongoing inequalities Barnardos sees every day with many whÄnau across the motu.

The report, jointly published by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, Otago University and the JR McKenzie Trust, identifies that, while at a national level there has been progress toward the child poverty reduction targets, specific groups of tamariki and their whÄnau are still left behind.

When looking at those groups, some of the figures highlighted in the report are striking; 26% MÄori and 37% Pacific whÄnau run out of food sometimes or often, compared with 11% European whÄnau; families of MÄori and disabled tamariki are twice more likely than families of PÄkehÄ and non-disabled tamariki to afford essentials and live with material hardship, and this equates to one in four for Pacific children.

While Barnardos welcomes the progress on the reduction of poverty overall, we are increasingly worried about the growing poverty gap impacting MÄori, Pacific and disabled children.

"We see pressures on families coming from all directions," says Mike Munnelly, Barnardos Chief Executive.

"Across Barnardos services, we see that not being able to afford the basics is one of the biggest stress factors on the families we work with, which can make it more difficult for whÄnau to address other challenges. Lack of stable and sustainable housing is also a major roadblock to whÄnau accessing the support they need, which is hugely disruptive of children’s lives."

In Auckland, where over 60% of the tamariki we support identify as MÄori or Pacific, Barnardos kaimahi (social workers) have seen a rise in the complexity of needs for whÄnau. In 2021-22, food and basic resources were the most common referral for families enrolled in our Te Korowai Mokopuna wrap-around programme operating from our Barnardos Early Learning centres in South Auckland. Within this service alone, 600 tamariki and whÄnau accessed practical support in the last year.

Equitable access to quality, affordable early childhood education contributes to a fair start of life for tamariki. In the last financial year, 1,172 children in our Barnardos Early Learning centres across Aotearoa were offered fee exemptions to support attendance when families need Barnardos most, while 232 families enrolled received extra support with food, clothing vouchers and care packs, as well as help with alternate care arrangements.

"While we welcome some improvement in poverty reduction, the current situation is directly impacting tamariki today and tamariki tomorrow. Our tamariki are our future - we must prevent intergenerational poverty. We believe in an Aotearoa New Zealand where all children thrive because of good care, education and health and where they can access extra support, if and when they need it, in ways that work for them," says Mike Munnelly.