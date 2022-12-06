Sponsors ensure financial stability of sports stadium - Waitomo District Council

Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 - 13:52

Te KÅ«iti’s new indoor sports stadium will be financially sustainable over the coming years thanks to the support of three major sponsors.

As part of an agreement signed earlier this year, global technology company Gallagher - which specialises in Animal Management and Security solutions - is to become the stadium’s overall naming rights sponsor. The official name of the stadium will be the Gallagher Recreation Centre.

Each of the courts will also come with the support of naming rights sponsors - Graymont and The Lines Company.

These sponsors will contribute towards the operating costs of the Centre, and in addition to supporting the stadium as overall naming rights sponsor, Gallagher has supplied the security system hardware free of charge.

Gallagher CEO and Executive Director Kahl Betham says the company is delighted to support the project.

"When we were initially approached with the opportunity back in 2021 it was one we knew we wanted to get behind," says Kahl.

"This region is important to us - it’s home to a number of our Animal Management customers, and with our headquarters based in Hamilton, we’re proud to play a part in supporting the development of great facilities within our extended community."

Mark Silcock, Director of Operations at Graymont, says the company was more than happy to support what will be a fantastic and well-utilised facility.

"At Graymont we strive to contribute in a significant way to the well-being and quality of life through investments in community projects and activities. So, when this opportunity was brought to our attention, we were very keen to offer our support.

"Graymont is a values driven company and sport played in the right way aligns with our values of teamwork, integrity, respect and excellence."

Mark congratulated the Ministry of Education, Te Kuiti High School and Waitomo District Council for their collaboration to bring this wonderful project to life.

"It’s a great example of a community working together to achieve more than they could have, operating separately."

Along with sponsorship, The Lines Company also provided a range of technical support to ensure the electricity system supplying the venue was fit for purpose.

TLC Chief Executive Mike Fox says: "The Lines Company (TLC), along with our shareholder Waitomo Energy Services Customer Trust (WESCT), is incredibly proud to play our part in bringing this facility to the community.

"Our long-term commitment to the Indoor Sports and Recreation Centre enables us to stay connected to the community in which we operate and helps people to freely access sport and recreational activities.

"We’re proud to have both TLC and WESCT names on one of the courts and will continue to look for opportunities to be involved with this facility - whether it’s by using it for our own events or encouraging others to do so."

Bin wins for community

Mayor John Robertson says the financial contributions are big wins for our community,

"I am extremely grateful for the support that these companies will be providing to us. All three are well known in our region and all actively contribute to the well-being of our people."

Unveiling of name gifted by NgÄti Rora

The official opening date for the new stadium will be in early February. WDC and Te KÅ«iti High School have been working collaboratively with NgÄti Rora - mana whenua who have gifted a special name for the stadium.

This ceremony will be led by NgÄti Rora who will unveil the stadium name alongside other taonga/cultural embellishments in the facility.