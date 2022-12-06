Muka Youth Prints are back in town - Invercargill City Council

Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 - 13:53

This Friday, He Waka Tuia is hosting a different kind of exhibition - there’s still artwork but this one is just for children.

Muka Prints, to be held in the new Invercargill mall, will showcase 40 original lithographs by 20 prominent international artists and is only available for children.

Young people aged 5 to 18 can enter, view and decide for themselves what artwork they like best without the influence of an adult or the name of the artist themselves to sway them.

Adults are not allowed in and the signature of the artists are covered to give the decision process more authenticity.

He Waka Tuia manager Sarah Brown said the event was to teach children to choose art based on what they liked rather than what someone else told them to.

"Our hosts will take the tamariki and rangitahi into the exhibit to have a look. They can then choose a piece that jumps out to them the most, and they can opt to purchase it.

"It’s really interesting to understand why they’ve chosen what they have. Parents can ask their children why the artwork appeals to them, what they think of when they look at it or what it reminds them of. Sometimes it is simply an image that relates to a comforting memory they have, other times it’s just colours that have been used. The best thing is that it is entirely up to them."

All prints will be available for $85 each.

The concept of Muka Prints began in November 1987 at Muka studio in Auckland. There, Belgium artists Frans Baetens and Magda van Gils, who had moved to New Zealand four years prior, organised an exhibition of original artworks exclusively for people under the age of 18. It was intended as a one-off, but due to popular demand, the concept was repeated again and again.

The event was first held in Invercargill in 1996. Brown was looking forward to seeing what tamariki thought of this year’s artwork.

She understood it could be frustrating for parents or caregivers wanting to view the art as well, but the event was about children building an appreciation and beginning an art collection of their own, Brown said.

"It can be very tempting for adults to want to know what is on display, but that’s all part of the fun and what makes it fun for tamariki. It’s teaching children that their opinions are valid."

The event runs from 9am-6pm on the ground floor of Invercargill Central, near the Reading Cinema entrance.