Stop and think about speed

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 08:14

What do you think about the future of speeds on the roads in the Hurunui District?

The Council is keen to hear what you think, using your input to formulate an Interim Speed Management Plan for 2023-2024.

Council’s Roading Manager Kushla Tapper said having a Plan does not result in immediate changes. A Plan will provide Council with a new, more flexible framework to allow alterations to speeds as they are required, including outside and surrounding the 13 school in the Hurunui District.

"As well as reviewing speed limit changes road-by-road, the focus is around broader options such as speeds around schools, ‘challenging’ routes, and areas with high numbers of vulnerable users," said Tapper.

Tapper said anyone can provide input using the 1600K Community Driven Road Safety Map which was launched three years ago across the District and was a big success.

"If you think there are areas or roads that need to be addressed or reviewed, or if you want to let us know what you’re happy with and want to keep, please get in touch."

The 1600K Map is on the Council’s website. Search "1600K" and click the big green button.

(Or https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/roading-water/transport-network/1600k-community-driven-road safety)

Alternatively, you can email your feedback on: info@hurunui.govt.nz. Please write ‘Interim Speed Management Plan’ (or ISMP) in the subject line.