Appointment brings work-based learning experience to executive - Te Pukenga

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 12:05

Te PÅ«kenga has confirmed the appointment of Andrew McSweeney as Deputy Chief Executive (DCE) Learner and Employer Experience and Attraction.

Acting Chief Executive Peter Winder says Andrew brings strong work-based learning expertise and experience to our executive table, alongside direct relationships with major employers - and experience with major change.

"Around 50 percent of our current Äkonga (learners) are learning on the job, with their employers by their side. Andrew will play a key role in the design of the employer and learner experience and building and maintaining national relationships with industries and employers," Mr Winder says.

Andrew has been CEO, and latterly KaihautÅ« - Director, of ServiceIQ since 2018 and will bring strong work-based learning expertise and experience to our executive table. He also brings significant direct relationships with many of New Zealand’s major employers and has diverse industry experience.

Mr McSweeney says "I’m looking forward to being able to provide real focus and voice for our customers - our Äkonga, employers and industry at the top table for Te PÅ«kenga. I’ll be pushing us to do more to meet the needs of employers and learners and to make significant progress in addressing the equity challenges that exist across the vocational education sector."

Te PÅ«kenga confirmed the roles that would make up its permanent executive structure on 6 October 2022. At the time, Acting Chief Executive Peter Winder also confirmed Keri-Anne Tane as Chief People Office and Teresa Pollard as Chief Digital Officer. Since then, Michelle Teirney has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Gus Gilmore as DCE Ako Delivery, Dr Megan Gibbons as DCE Academic Centre and Learning Systems and Richard Forgan as DCE Strategy and Transformation.

Mr McSweeney will begin in the role from today. Recruitment for the Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief Executive Tiriti Outcomes are continuing, and further announcements will be made as soon as possible.