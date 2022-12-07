$14m for low-carbon transport in Whangarei District welcomed - WDC

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 12:18

Whangarei Mayor Vince Cocurullo is pleased to hear news of major government funding for lower-carbon, safer transport in the District - although he urges government to increase much needed funding for road improvements too.

"The provisional approval of 14 million dollars of funding for projects to deliver strategic cycling/micro mobility networks, create walkable neighbourhoods, support healthy school travel or make public transport easier to use is good news.

"We will be pleased to see the funding come through for CBD Bike and public transport facilities, Kamo Shared Path connections and Raumanga Shared Path connections. These are all projects our Council has been investing in over the years. They are getting closer to completion and this funding may take them through to completion.

""That said, our Council has consulted with the community on projects for the next 10 years, and a lot of the feedback we have received is about the condition of our existing roads. If we are going to be encouraging people to use public transport, then central government need to also provide funding to improve the quality of the roads that public transport will run along, not just the off-road options."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Manager Urban Mobility, Kathryn King said she was pleased Whangarei District Council was to receive funding as part of the Transport Choices programme which is intended to supporting councils’ efforts to give people more options in the way they travel.

"I’m pleased to say we received an outstanding response from councils around the country, embracing the opportunity to provide greater transport choices for their communities. The aim is to open up streets so everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet."

The details of the areas earmarked for funding are:

CBD Bike and public transport facilities (3.3 million dollars)

Package of public transport projects to upgrade public transport facilities in the CBD to improve service levels, accessibility and quality for all users and the provision of a CBD bike park to support further cycling use as an attractive active transport choice.

Council completed Stage 1 of the upgrade of the Rose Street Bus Terminal in June 2022. Stage 2 of the upgrade would include replacing existing shelters, footpaths, public toilet facilities, and the bus driver office/kiosk; better real-time bus information signs and improved security to make public transport more attractive, safer, reliable, and easier to use.

The funding would support developing bus priority lanes on Maunu Road / SH14 to enable in future more frequent buses with more reliable travel times.

Kamo Shared Path connections (4.6 million dollars)

This package of shared path projects would provide new or improved connections to the Kamo Shared Path and adjacent schools and remove barriers to active travel. This will leverage off the investment made by Waka Kotahi and WDC in constructing the path, by improving connections to increase the extent and quality of this strategic network.

This would make walking and cycling the route more attractive for users and improve connections to five schools within the path’s catchment (Kamo High, Kamo Intermediate, Whangarei Boys High, Whau Valley and St Francis).

Several slow street and lighting projects would also make neighbourhoods connected to the path feel safer.

Raumanga Shared Path connections (6.1 million dollars)

This package of shared path projects would improve connections between the Raumanga Shared Path and Manaia View school, Whangarei Intermediate School and the NorthTec Whangarei Campus. It would also connect the Raumanga Shared Path and Kamo Shared Path together providing access to a further 8 schools. This package includes several slow street projects to promote more walkable neighbourhoods that connect to Manaia View School.