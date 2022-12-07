High rainfall boosts Genesis’ renewable generation

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 11:30

A wet winter was good news for Genesis Energy’s hydro generation, with full lakes providing enough electricity to power an extra 10,000 homes.

High hydro generation also meant Genesis could turn down its thermal generation at Huntly Power Station to record low levels, saving around 300,000 tonnes of carbon emissions in November alone.

Interim Chief Executive Tracey Hickman says the results contributed to New Zealand’s electricity generation from renewable sources reaching 99% for the first time last month.

"New Zealand’s electricity system is already one of the most renewable in the world, and while Huntly will remain an important back-up, these results show the market working as it should when hydro storage is abundant."

Genesis’ North Island hydro stations in Tongariro and Waikaremoana generated 209 GWh of electricity in November, compared to the historical average of these 145 GWh. The extra 64 GWh was enough to power 10,000 homes for a year.

Conversely, the gas and coal-fired Huntly Power Station only needed to produce a record low of 34.8 GWh in November, compared to the historical monthly average of 380 GWh. The reduction of 345.2 GWh saved 300,000 tonnes of carbon emissions on the monthly average.

Early in 2023 the company will run a trial burn of biomass at Huntly Power Station, as it seeks a renewable source of fuel to continue to back up New Zealand’s electricity system.

"As new wind farms and solar farms are built there will still be times when the weather doesn’t play ball and we’ll need Huntly," says Hickman, "But as we’ve seen this spring, when conditions are right we’re well placed to make New Zealand’s electricity generation almost 100% renewable."