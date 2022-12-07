Mayor Kirton welcomes Government funding for RAL

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 13:10

Mayor Weston Kirton said that the announcement by Tourism Minister Stuart Nash that Government is providing an additional $6m in funding to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) will come as a huge relief to local communities and wider region.

"The news that RAL was looking at liquidation without further financial support generated a huge amount of concern with people extremely worried about what the ramifications of this would mean for the community.

Skiing on Mt Ruapehu is too important to the social and economic fabric of the region and New Zealand tourism to be allowed to fail.

This funding will allow RAL to maintain essential maintenance and get through and open for the 2023 season while allowing time to support the development of an alternative commercial solution.

Council would like to thank Minister Nash for recognising the significant importance that skiing on Mt Ruapehu has on the regional economy and getting agreement from Cabinet for this additional $6m in funding.

While it is not a long term solution to RAL's woes it is the much needed lifeline needed at this time.

Council is committed to working alongside Government and other stakeholders to work out a long term commercially viable solution," he said.