AA Insurance CEO Chris Curtin recognised with a lifetime achievement award

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 14:50

Leaving a significant imprint on the industry after 28 years leading AA Insurance, outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Chris Curtin, was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards last Wednesday.

The Awards, hosted by the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF), recognised Curtin’s extensive career and significant contribution to the New Zealand insurance industry.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Simon Hobbs, says, "Chris has an undeniable passion for the insurance industry and is highly respected by the team at AA Insurance as well as his industry peers. It was a privilege to see him receive this well-deserved recognition. We have been extraordinarily lucky to have Chris lead our business for so long and we will miss him tremendously when he retires later this month."

Awardee Chris Curtin says, "The Awards were a magnificent celebration of the accomplishments of individuals and businesses across the New Zealand insurance industry. It was an honour to be recognised alongside such a high calibre of talent.

"The team at AA Insurance share my passion for creating outstanding customer experiences and building a team culture that genuinely empowers our people to thrive. They are the reason that I have remained so committed to the industry for so long. While I will miss everyone, I know the industry is in good hands with this next generation of leaders," said Curtin.

Under Curtin’s leadership, AA Insurance has grown from a start-up venture, to one of the country’s largest and most-respected insurers - employing over 1,000 people and providing more than one million policies to over half-a-million New Zealanders.