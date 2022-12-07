Paul Green and Project Tongariro NZPCN Award Winners - Project Tongariro

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 16:16

Project Tongariro (PT), the longest active conservation group in the Central North Island, together with former director and noted conservation advocate Paul Green QSM, today received awards from the New Zealand Plant Conservation Network (NZPCN).

The awards were unexpected and a surprise and acknowledged both the organisation and Paul’s outstanding contributions to New Zealand’s native plant conservation. Paul and Project Tongariro were nominated by the Tongariro TaupÅ Conservation Board.

Established in 1982 Project Tongariro (formerly the Tongariro Natural History Society) originally focussed on gaining community support to help protect areas in and around Tongariro National Park.

More recently PT has been instrumental in inspiring environmental education across Aotearoa / New Zealand. PT has been vital in initiating other successful conservation groups, particularly Greening TaupÅ (GT), Kids Greening TaupÅ (KGT) and Predator Free TaupÅ (PFT).

This year a pilot education programme has been established in the Waimarino, (southern Ruapehu district) and PT has also become a regional environmental hub under the Environmental Hubs Aotearoa network.

Paul is typically modest about his lifetime achievement award from NZPCN which among other deeds, acknowledged his personal efforts to help protect the biodiversity of the Central North Island. The award also recognised his substantial role, over many years with PT, and celebrated his vision and energy which have helped to drive the organisation’s success.

However, PT Director Kiri Te Wano says that it’s because of Paul’s inspiration and tenacity as well as his ability to network and gain support from iwi, regional and local councils, DOC, landowners, as well as his capacity to secure significant resources from community sponsors and other sources, that has helped PT realise its numerous goals.

Since the organisation began recording its achievements more than 333,000 eco-sourced native trees have been planted, more than 60,000 pests have been trapped and more than 300,000 volunteer hours have been recorded.

Sustainable funding, she says, has enabled PT to employ a small number of skilled, dedicated and enthusiastic staff, which is key to being able to achieve its conservation and education outcomes. It also helps give certainty that projects can continue over time.

"Through his strategic leadership and endless dedication Paul provides opportunities for conservation specialists and volunteers, actively supports public participation and education.

"He walks the talk and leads by example, he is out there planting trees and releasing plants with the volunteers and connecting key agencies to achieve conservation outcomes at scale - and encouraging others to do so too," says Kiri.

Environmental education is another key focus for PT and well-known naturalist Ruud Kleinpaste, says Kids Greening TaupÅ is one of the leading lights in New Zealand’s conservation education space.

"Their output is tremendous and stretches far and wide, they really make a difference," he says.

"Indeed, the KGT website is well known as a top site for inspiring information for teachers, principals and ‘nature nerd’ colleagues such as myself," says Ruud.

The enthusiastic and inspiring KGT teaching team are popular visitors to schools in the Central North Island, motivating generations of future conservationists.

PT’s community award is a credit for increased plant biodiversity achieved over many years through actively trapping, planting, weeding and working tirelessly to help protect and enhance the Central North Island environment and inspire others around the motu to do the same. It will have a significant impact for generations away from its genesis.