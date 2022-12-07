2022’s top-ranked free online courses - Hays

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 16:23

Microsoft Excel in 30 minutes, business communication and structured problem-solving top the list of most valued free online learning courses for 2022, according to recruitment and workforce solutions specialists Hays.

Hays released the list ahead of the festive season, an "opportune time" for upskilling.According to the professionals who undertook courses on Hays Learning, Hays’s free online learning platform, the six highest ranked in 2022 to date are:

Microsoft Excel in 30 Minutes: In this course, learners focus on the core functionality needed to enter, calculate and analyse data.

Business Communication Skills: This course teaches learners how to plan, organise and write business communications and manage your personal brand.

Structured Problem-Solving: Designed to help learners understand the concept and role of work problems and how to master decision-making and problem-solving skills.

Communicating Under Pressure: Learners explore why people avoid difficult conversations, the importance of understanding their own emotional triggers and how to structure a successful conversation.

Data Analysis: This course shows learners how to analyse business data in a variety of ways.

Verbal Communication Skills for the Workplace: Learners discover how to structure effective verbal messages and ways to improve their workplace conversations and relationships.Upskill in your downtime"The Christmas and New Year period is an opportune time to invest in yourself and your career," says Adam Shapley, Managing Director of Hays in New Zealand.

"From learning new technical skills to advancing your soft skills and digital skills, continuous learning keeps you employable and helps future-proof your career. Upskilling at this time of year can also help you achieve your New Year’s career resolutions.

"We know there’s a learning disconnect between what professionals need and employers offer. At the same time, employers value job candidates who drive their own learning agenda. So, if you upskill over the holiday period, make sure you update your CV and LinkedIn profile to showcase your continuous learning mindset and your new skills."

Hays offers free online learning to professionals through its online platform, Hays Learning. During the last 18 months, Hays’ learning platform delivered 29 million minutes of learning.