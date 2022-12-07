Indigenous TV broadcasters sign MoU - Whakaata Maori

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 16:43

Whakaata MÄori has today signed a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding with the oldest indigenous broadcaster in the world, APTN.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines the relationship between Whakaata MÄori and APTN, and how the two indigenous broadcasting entities will work together to tell indigenous stories.

TÄhuhu RangapÅ« Whakaata MÄori, Shane Taurima says the signing of the MoU is underpinned by shared indigenous values and provides a strategic relationship between Whakaata MÄori and APTN.

"Whakaata MÄori and APTN share a lot in common. We deliver authentic content by, for and about indigenous peoples. Our kaupapa is based on language revitalisation and reclamation, and the work that we do today is carving the way in which our future tamariki mokopuna see themselves tomorrow," says Mr Taurima.

"Ko te Pae tata, whakamÄua ki tina, recognises that the distant horizon is achieved, step by step. The strategic partnership we are committing to today is an important step in realising our shared hopes and aspirations or moemoeÄ for our peoples, for our languages and as multimedia companies. It reinvigorates our strategic intentions to achieve shared outcomes that will benefit Indigenous peoples not only in both Canada and Aotearoa, but also globally." continues Mr Taurima.

The official signing of the MoU was done this morning in accordance with ancestral practices in our indigenous language, te reo MÄori and featured performances from Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi Marae - an immersion MÄori language secondary school who are the 2022 secondary school kapa haka champions.

CEO of APTN, Monika Ille said she was overwhelmed by the warm welcome Whakaata MÄori provided this morning.

"I am overwhelmed with your hospitality, your smiles, your singing, your words, and your inspiration. While APTN may be the first national indigenous broadcaster in the world, we are not the only one," says Ms Ille

"For too many years, indigenous people have not been seen on TV. Our stories have been told by others. We are reclaiming our land, we are reclaiming who we are, our identity and our languages. Having the ability to tell our own stories is called indigenous narrative sovereignty, and this gives us the ability to tell stories that are about us and allows indigenous languages to thrive." continues Ms Ille.

Whakaata MÄori and APTN are part of the World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network (WITBN), an alliance of Indigenous Broadcasters from five different countries around the world.

"WITBN provides all Indigenous broadcasters around the world with a sense of community and common purpose. It has helped build a network for collaboration, allowing us to explore new ideas and opportunities, and share our knowledge and expertise with others. Above all, WITBN creates strong ties amongst Indigenous networks, keeping us connected across oceans and time zones," says Ms Ille.

"Enabling indigenous stories from around the world to be told on many multimedia platforms is important; not only to contribute, protect and promote our first-nation cultures and heritage, but it’s how we transfer and transmit knowledge," says Mr Taurima.