50 Free - Staglands Wildlife Reserve

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 16:46

Are you feeling lucky?

A local treasure for generations of Wellingtonians, Staglands Wildlife Reserve has been celebrating 50 awesome years throughout 2022.

Located in the Akatarawa Valley near Wellington, Staglands Wildlife Reserve offers visitors the unique opportunity to feed and freely interact with wildlife in a natural Aotearoa environment. This is thanks to founder John Simisters’ philosophy, which shaped his thinking when he created The Reserve, and still applies today.

"It is my belief that an enormously rewarding and lifelong appreciation of wildlife can be kindled by a brief, intense encounter with an animal or a bird... Staglands is my attempt to provide that encounter in an environment that is as good as I can possibly make it" John Simister

They’ll be rounding off their 2022 celebrations by giving one lucky visitor the chance to get into The Reserve free of charge, every day, until the end of January!

Every day, visitor #50, will get into The Reserve, for FREE

Offer runs throughout the school holidays from 17th Dec 2022 - 31st Jan 2023