Hotel DeBrett appoints Nicholas Holland as head chef

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 17:05

Hotel DeBrett welcomes Nicholas Holland to the team as Head Chef, running the infamous DeBrett Kitchen brigade.

DeBretts Kitchen hold a rich heritage and long-standing reputation in the Auckland eatery scene. Nick brings a wealth of experience and skills to the team, particularly having been a Senior Tutor of Culinary Arts at NZMA for the past 7 years in Auckland. His focus since joining the team in October has been to recreate a nostalgic yet modernised menu, tapping into mid-century inspiration with a touch of kiwi ingenuity.

Nicholas’s career has been vast and varied, including an apprenticeship at the ATI London City Guilds with David Williams caterer to the stars, setting up and opening Vivace, owning High Street restaurant and being Executive Chef at Otto’s Metropolis with Phillip Sturm. His career highlight has been catering for the Taste of Auckland Festival from 2011-2019 and working with well-known chefs such as Marco Pierre White.

Located on High Street, surrounded by laneways and eateries, Hotel DeBrett is a 5 star luxury boutique hotel, delivering an exceptional guest experience in a stunning art deco environment. Each of the guest suites have a distinct personality with a chic mix of retro furniture and New Zealand art, fused with contemporary comforts.

Hazel Rigler, chief commercial director comments; "We are so delighted to appoint Nick to this role. His depth of knowledge, love of food and passion for teaching and mentoring ensures the DeBretts Kitchen team are in very good hands, especially coming into the busy festive season."

