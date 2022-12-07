Otago Polytechnic unveils poutokomanawa - Te Pukenga

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 17:09

A new poutokomanawa (sculpture) representing past and future will be unveiled at Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin campus on Thursday 8 December.

The poutokomanawa symbolises the poroporoaki (farewell) of Otago Polytechnic’s MÄori Strategic Framework and welcomes in Te Pae Tawhiti, Te Tiriti o Waitangi Excellence Framework launched by Te PÅ«kenga - the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, in 2020 and revised this year, with an enhanced version released just last week.

Otago Polytechnic (a business division of Te PÅ«kenga) takes pride in its partnership with mana whenua (kÄ papatipu rÅ«naka ki Araiteuru), which was formalised in a Memorandum of Understanding in 2004 and has been operationalised through a MÄori Strategic Framework since 2006.

The ceremony will be attended by representatives from Te PÅ«kenga, Otago Polytechnic, and the wider community, including mana whenua, who have been leading the tikanga and guiding the process.

"The poutokomanawa embodies both mana whenua and mÄtÄwaka on campus. It also represents the future and, in doing so, challenges those who follow to uphold the mahi on which our proud history has been built," says Megan PÅtiki, Deputy Chief Executive Partnership and Equity, Otago Polytechnic.

"Pou typically denote a border and/or a signal or post. In this context, the poutokomanawa also honours Otago Polytechnic’s history. It aligns with the NgÄi Tahu deity TÄwhaki, who represents mÄtauranga (knowledge)."

The pou, to be installed at Otago Polytechnic’s quad on Harbour Terrace, has been created by carver Steve Solomon (KÄi Tahu, Te Arawa), with assistance from Jay Davis (Te Ati Haunui-a-Paparangi) and Paora Peipi (NgÄriki Kaiputahi, TÅ«hoe, Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki, NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahungunu).

"Visually, the pou is inspired by the mahau of a wharenui. It has been further informed by the space in which it is situated, the surrounding buildings and prior artworks, but mostly the purpose or the function of what the poutokomanawa symbolises," Steve explains.

"Unlike an artwork from a Westernised standpoint, the pou doesn’t just reflect myself but represents wider whÄnau, respective rÅ«naka and iwi, so I am seeking to honour this opportunity and understand the trust that have been given to me do the best I can."

Details: Poutokomanawa unveiling, blessing and karakia, Otago Polytechnic, Thursday 8 December, from 3.30pm.