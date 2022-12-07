Consider The Odds campaign claims major global marketing award - TAB NZ

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 17:29

TAB NZ has been recognised as a world-leading and innovative brand at the Drum Out Of Home Awards for its Consider The Odds campaign.

The campaign, which ran through the duration of the Ireland rugby team tour of New Zealand in June and July, claimed the Best Use of Copy/Copywriting category at the awards announced overnight, heading off three highly commended entries. Consider The Odds also received a highly commended recognition in the Best Use of Location category.

The Drum is now the second largest and fastest growing marketing platform in the world, and ranks among the world’s most viewed marketing award ceremonies. The Out Of Home awards focus on advertising - as the name suggests - outside of the home, such as billboards or other visual mediums. Nominees for the various Drum categories include global brands like Lego, Coca-Cola, Meta, Lexus and Hendrick’s Gin.

TAB NZ partnered with independent creative agency Chemistry and media agency MBM to deliver the campaign that captured attention not only across New Zealand, but among sports fans in other parts of the world.

"To be recognised in marketing awards of this magnitude is incredibly exciting," TAB NZ Chief Marketing and Customer Office Jodi Williams says.

"With help from our partners, we were able to execute a fun and vibrant campaign throughout the Irish tour, and the changing fortunes of the tour certainly kept the copywriters on their toes to come up with fresh phrases for the billboards."

TAB NZ Head of Marketing Chris Perry says: "We were looking to shake off the cobwebs on our TAB brand and do something new and unexpected. Judging by the new customers we gained during the campaign, this global award, and a silver award in the Most Innovative Campaign category at the Pressies Awards last month, it’s mission accomplished."