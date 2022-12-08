Partnership central to new Council trial

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 09:20

Council and iwi took a positive step for our environment with the inauguration of an Iwi Technical Trial.

Jo Noble, Council’s Chief of Strategy and Science, says the trial will provide a te ao MÄori perspective to resource management.

"The trial consists of five technical experts appointed by four iwi; Te Runanganui o NgÄti Porou, Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust, TÄmanuhiri TÅ«tÅ« Poroporo Trust and Te Aitanga a MÄhaki Trust. The members will directly contribute to the drafting of the TairÄwhiti Resource Management Plan (TRMP) review."

"The 12-month trial ensures that the review of the TRMP includes a hapÅ«/iwi lens from tangata whenua in the region. It will run alongside work to establish a regional co-governance body with iwi. We are all excited about bringing new and innovative ideas to regional plan development."

All involved agree that incorporating their individual positions and mÄtauranga (knowledge) will be invaluable in drafting new environmental planning outcomes for the region. The trial will also provide learnings to assist our region prepare for RMA reform.

Jo Noble says iwi technicians will co-develop draft planning and resource management guidance with council staff.

"The application of this knowledge is critical to informing a holistic approach to management of natural resources which is overdue in the local government sector."

Technicians will spend two days a week on GDC kaupapa (work) covering a range of topics under the TRMP review, such as freshwater planning, new areas for housing, informing our consent process and the development of the Long Term Plan 2024-2034."

The mihi whakatau to welcome the iwi technicians was conducted at Council chambers on Monday 31 October and created a positive, collaborative and focussed atmosphere.