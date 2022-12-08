Educators - save the date and get planning for Road Safety Week 2023

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 10:25

Road Safety Week 2023 will take place 15 - 21 May, and teachers and child-carers are being encouraged to put the date in their 2023 calendar and start planning activities now.

The week, which is coordinated by Brake, the road safety charity, will have the theme Be a road safety hero, highlighting how everyone can play a part in making roads safer, and recognising the professionals who are working to make roads safer for everyone - from designing safer roads to caring for people after a crash.

Brake is calling on educators to help children, young people and parents/carers to learn about road safety heroes and why road safety matters. Road Safety Week is a great opportunity for teachers, youth workers, and early learning educators to engage children and young people in life-saving lessons and encourage safer, more responsible road use throughout the community. It’s an engaging topic with plenty of scope for creative and interactive learning, while also meeting curriculum goals.

Educators can access free electronic resources and guidance to help them get involved. Go to www.roadsafetyweek.org.nz/action-pack to register to get a free e-action pack once they become available in March 2023. This will include downloadable posters to display during the Week, activity resources, and ideas for activities to run.

There are also ideas for taking part in the Week on the website, and links to useful resources from other organisations.

More details of plans for Road Safety Week will be released in early 2023.

Brake is also seeking local Road Safety Heroes to feature during the week. If there’s someone in your community who deserves to be recognised, such as an emergency service or road safety professional, a local road safety campaigner, a school crossing patrol, or someone who has been bereaved or injured in a crash and is advocating for safer roads, Brake would be keen to hear from you. Please contact us on info@brake.org.nz.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director said: "Road Safety Week is a fantastic opportunity to engage your school or centre community in the crucial issue of road safety. Children can be fantastic road safety leaders and spokespeople. In this Road Safety Week, they can help celebrate road safety heroes, learn about the dangers of roads and find out about ways to make them safer. Through activities there is the opportunity for children and young people to explore and improve their own safety, whilst meeting important curriculum goals.

"Parents and educators also play a key role in helping to reduce the risks children, young people and families face - by teaching road safety and raising awareness of local issues. Register for Road Safety Week today to get your free action pack and ideas for getting involved."