Cycle of life: Bike repair workshops teach the next generation of cyclists

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 10:39

TaupÅ is a haven for cyclists, with our famous Great Lake Trails, Craters Mountain Bike Park, extensive shared pathways and much more.

As all keen cyclists know - there’s always the possibility of an issue like the chain falling off or getting a flat tyre.

TaupÅ District Council hosts regular free Basic Bike Maintenance Workshops in partnership with local bike stores. The aim is to equip all cyclists with practical knowledge to perform field maintenance.

Local cyclist Gillian Chamberlain and her twelve-year-old son Adam had the opportunity to put the lessons into practice much sooner than expected after attending one of the workshops.

"The weekend after the workshop I took Adam and a friend to bike the W2K [Whakaipo Bay to Kinloch leg of the Great Lake Trails]," Mrs Chamberlain says.

"We were dropped off by the shuttle and didnt even get a hundred metres down the track before Adam’s friend’s rear tyre went completely flat!

"It was just as well we’d been to the workshop. Between the three of us we had everything to repair the bike and continue. If we hadn’t known how, it would have really ruined our day."

TaupÅ District Council road safety coordinator Sarah Wraight is pleased with the uptake from local businesses and the community.

"We’ve had five different local TaupÅ stores host, and each session was fully booked. There are obviously lots of people out there who want to know how to do basic bike maintenance.

"It’s so essential, if you’re out in the middle of nowhere and don’t have the knowledge or equipment to do repairs, it could be a long walk to get out!"

Mrs Chamberlain says the knowledge from the workshop prevented a good day out from being ruined, and helped establish connections with the local biking scene.

"I absolutely recommend it, it’s really good. I think the main thing for me was giving this to Adam, skills he can carry into his biking career.

"And it’s cool to get a rapport with local bike shops. Once you’ve spoken to people it’s easier to ask questions. Amazing how happy they are to to help and give advice even without you making a purchase.

"If you bike, you really should do it. It’s important to be prepared."

To see when the next maintenance workshop is on, as well as our other cycling courses visit www.taupodc.govt.nz/transport-and-water/road-safety/cycling-courses