Wet weekend ahead - MetService

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 12:27

With low pressure systems to the north and west of Aotearoa, MetService expects a wet weekend for most Kiwis.

The northern low brings wet weather and strong winds to the upper North Island today (Thursday) and MetService has issued Severe Weather Watches for heavy rain and strong winds. Auckland commuters might see wind related delays this evening.

Rain spreads farther east over both islands during Friday, and heavy falls are expected for the South Island’s west coast where Watches for heavy rain are in force. Saturday sees more wet conditions as the Tasman low drives northwesterlies over Aotearoa. This looks likely to mean some rain for Gun N’s Roses at Eden Park and Ironman contestants are in for rain and northerly breezes around TaupÅ.

Sunday brings a break for central New Zealand, with the rest of the country on an easing trend towards the tail end of the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James says, "For most of the country, it’s not going to be one for getting outside and mowing the lawns, however with the weather arriving from the west, eastern parts of both islands should expect longer breaks in the rain."