Advocate senior volunteer firefighter welcomes PSC report on FENZ

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 12:53

Senior volunteer firefighter and founder of the VollyNet online community Tony Sutorius welcomes today's report from Belinda Clark QSO and the Public Service Commission into Fire and Emergency.

Sutorius, who has been involved in support and advocacy for a number of firefighters who have experienced bullying, harassment and assault, says volunteer firefighters are particularly vulnerable to these poor behaviours.

"Most volunteers are in small communities, and most people experiencing harassment are women, usually complaining about much older and more senior men" Sutorius says. "In many cases they have been effectively forced out of their brigades as a result, and sometimes out of their communities entirely. FENZ has absolutely failed to manage many such cases effectively in the past, and sadly continues to fail today".

"I doubt that volunteer brigades have more of these issues than you'd expect from a group this size, and many are very positive places thoroughly on top of these issues" Sutorius says. "The real problem has been FENZ's very poor response to complaints, which has often dragged on for many months or even years, without making things better for the complainant, and often without meaningful consequences for those who have offended against them. When that happens bad local culture doesn't improve, and may even get worse and more emboldened".

Because of obsolete rules that FENZ have failed to update, volunteer brigades are legally just isolated societies, meaning normal workplace protections like the Human Rights Act, the Public Service Code of Conduct and the Employment Relations Act do not apply to them.

Volunteers also have no choice about who represents their voice nationally, with the official FENZ-funded United Fire Brigades Association representing brigades rather than individuals, and is still compromised by unresolved historic allegations of sexual misconduct against their CEO.

"Being victimised by inappropriate conduct is an incredibly lonely and isolating experience for most firefighters who have experienced it. Those who have not only survived that intact, but gone on to fight for these changes for others following them, are incredibly strong and awesome people. The rest of us owe them a hell of a lot for fighting to make FENZ a better organisation" he says.