Census Aotearoa has signed an agreement with Te Iwi o Ngatiwai to support Census 2023

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 14:06

Census Aotearoa has signed a letter of agreement based on the desire to increase the target area of the Ngātiwai people in North Tai in the 2023 Census, in Whangarei, today, according to a statement from Census Aotearoa today. .

The agreement was signed by Te Iwi o Ngātiwai and Te Kawanatanga, Mark Sowden for Census New Zealand at a special meeting held at Whangārei Terenga Parāoa Marae and Te Paari o Ngātiwai on Wednesday, 7 December.

This is a big step forward for both sides. This letter of agreement is an extension of our commitment to support you, to allow Te Iwi o Ngātiwai to participate in the 2023 Census.

"Your support is not the only result of building trust in statistics; there is no doubt that the level of integration of Māori people will increase after this agreement. I have to say, if it wasn't for you we wouldn't be able to do these things," said Mark.

