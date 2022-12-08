Stats NZ signs agreement with Te Iwi o Ngatiwai to support 2023 Census

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 14:00

A memorandum of understanding aimed at raising participation levels among Northland’s Ngâtiwai iwi in the 2023 Census has been signed in Whangârei, Stats NZ said today.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Te Iwi o Ngâtiwai and Government Statistician Mark Sowden on behalf of Stats NZ at a special ceremony at Whangârei Terenga Parâoa Marae hosted by Te Poari o Ngâtiwai on Wednesday, 7 December.

Today marks a significant step for both parties. This memorandum of understanding outlines our commitment to supporting you to enable and encourage the participation of Te Iwi o Ngâtiwai in the 2023 Census.

"Your support will not only help build trust and confidence in the census; it will help lift response rates among Mâori. There is no doubt that we could not do this without you," Sowden said.

Stats NZ signs agreement with Te Iwi o Ngâtiwai to support 2023 Census Kua waitohutia e Tatauranga Aotearoa tçtahi kirimana ki Te Iwi o Ngâtiwai hei tautoko i Tatauranga 2023