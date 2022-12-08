Make smart choices this swimming season - Environment Southland

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 14:57

Togs packed and towel at the ready? That’s good news as the summer monitoring season is now underway.

The first results of Environment Southland’s summer water quality monitoring programme will be available this weekend.

Environment Southland’s chief scientist Karen Wilson said it was important to be informed when choosing where you swim.

"Environment Southland carries out regular monitoring for harmful bacteria at 21 popular swimming spots at rivers and beaches from December through to the end of March."

The water sampling programme tests for indicator bacteria (E.Coli at rivers and enterococci at beaches). "These bacteria may not be harmful themselves but can indicate the presence of disease-causing pathogens in the water that can cause illness."

Results are available on the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa website, along with any warnings and alerts for toxic algae.

Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (www.lawa.org.nz) displays water quality results at popular swimming spots from across the country.

"LAWA is a helpful tool for finding out which rivers and beaches are OK to swim in. It has results from popular swimming areas all across the country too, great for if you’re travelling this summer," Karen said.

Toxic algae is also something to look out for this summer.

"Check the alerts on LAWA before you choose your swimming spot and let your dogs play in the water."

Environment Southland’s latest assessments have found toxic algae at the Waiau River at Tuatapere and Sunnyside, the Waihopai River at Kennington and at Waituna Creek at Marshall Road.

"Knowing what to look out for and making informed decisions before diving in is key to keeping yourself and your loved ones safe this summer."