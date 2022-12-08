Wide centrelines will improve safety on SH1 - NZTA

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 16:01

Everyone deserves to get where they’re going safely - that’s why Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is proposing a range of safety improvements between TaupÅ Airport and HÄtepe.

Mid next year we will start work on our first phase of improvements. We are prioritising wide centrelines and road shoulders (including roadside safety barriers) as well as creating locations to safely pull over along the route.

"We’ve designed a range of safety improvements that will improve safety between TaupÅ Airport and HÄtepe and give people a second chance to make it home," says David Speirs, Director of Regional Relationships.

"These improvements will take time, but there are steps we can take now, and widening the centrelines will improve safety."

Long-term, we are proposing to install median wire rope barriers and turnaround facilities. However, we will need to work with the community and landowners to find suitable turnaround locations and finalise the design. In the interim, we are making the road safer by starting with road widening and installation of wide centrelines.

The safety improvements are part of New Zealand’s Road to Zero strategy (developed in partnership with NZ Police, Ministry of Transport, local government and WorkSafe) that has set a target to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 40 percent by 2030.

"The recent changes to speed between TaupÅ and Turangi have helped to make local roads safer," says Mr Speirs.

"The feedback we received from communities asked us to keep speed limits at 100km/hr between TaupÅ and HÄtepe."

We want to thank the community for engaging in this conversation.

You can find out more from our TaupÅ to HÄtepe project page, www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-taupo/sh1-taupo-to-hatepe-safety-improvements/

Key Facts

Between 2009 and 2018, eight people were killed and 30 people were seriously injured in crashes on SH1 between TaupÅ Airport and Turangi.In 2019, we consulted on the safe and appropriate speeds from TaupÅ Airport through to Turangi. Following that consultation, new speed limits were introduced through various sections along the corridor and electronic variable school zone signs were added at Waitahanui.Following community feedback, we are looking to maintain the existing 100km/h limit between TaupÅ Airport and HÄtepe and make safety improvements including flexible median barriers and roadside safety barriers.Safety improvements will be rolled out on two stages.Stage 1 - Widening the road for wide centrelines from mid-2023; andStage 2 - Installing median wire rope barriers and turnaround bays longer-term.

