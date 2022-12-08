Spruced up and new: shade sails for Paparoa Village Green - Kaipara DC

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 16:28

Paparoa Village Green users can now picnic and play under brightly-coloured shade sails thanks to a collaborative effort between the Paparoa community and Kaipara District Council.

New eye-catching shade sails for the picnic table area were jointly purchased by the community and Council, and existing shade sails over the playground have been cleaned and refreshed by Council contractors.

Pete Hames, chairperson of community group Progressive Paparoa, says the new shade sails are the first of a series of upgrades designed and led by the community to make the Village Green an even better experience for users.

"Now they are all up they are providing great shade for families enjoying the park, and looking absolutely magnificent while doing so."

Kaipara District Council Community Engagement Advisor, Gail Fotheringham, says it’s fantastic to see ongoing enhancements to the Village Green, a popular picnic, play, and meeting spot for Paparoa residents and visitors.

"We are proud to work alongside our communities improving public spaces in Kaipara. The spruced-up shade sails have followed recent playground renewals, as well as the addition of two stunning new murals, led by the Paparoa Connections (community group) and supported by Council."