Road safety charity reminds drivers to have none for the road - Brake

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 16:39

Road safety charity Brake is appealing to partygoers and organisers to ensure everyone in their group gets to and from celebrations safely over the festive season and summer.

With the Christmas party season in full swing and people planning other gatherings over the summer months, Brake is reminding everyone to plan their travel, and if driving to events, to make sure the designated driver stays sober. The charity is urging drivers not to drink any amount of alcohol before getting behind the wheel and is also encouraging family and friends to speak out to stop a loved one from drink driving.

Figures show that in 2020, alcohol and/or drugs was a factor in 139 fatal and 194 serious injury crashes resulting in 151 deaths and 261 serious injuries [1]. Research shows that drinking any amount of alcohol can affect your driving [2].

Caroline Perry, Brake’s New Zealand director said: "We want everyone to enjoy this holiday season and get home safely every day. Yet there are still people choosing to put their own life and the lives of others at risk by drink driving. As a charity that supports people bereaved and injured in crashes, we see the devastating consequences that drink driving has, and appeal to everyone to help put a stop to it. If you're driving home from celebrations, it's vital you take your responsibility for people's safety seriously. Even small amounts of alcohol increase your risk of crashing, so even if you feel okay after a drink, the reality is that if you get behind the wheel you're putting yourself and others in needless danger. The only safe amount of alcohol to have if you’re driving is none."

Facts

Drivers with even 20-50mg alcohol per 100ml of blood are at least three times more likely to die in a crash than those with no alcohol in their blood [3]. Even small amounts of alcohol affect drivers' reaction times, judgment, and co-ordination [4]. Alcohol also makes it impossible for drivers to assess their own impairment because it creates a false sense of confidence and means drivers are more inclined to take risks and believe they are in control when they’re not [5].

Brake’s key messages on drink driving:

Never drink any amount of alcohol if you’re driving It takes time for alcohol to leave your system. If you have to drive early in the morning, don’t drink the night before. Plan ahead and make sure you can get home safely by using public transport, booking a taxi/rideshare, or having a sober driver who sticks to soft drinks. Don’t accept a lift from someone who’s been drinking. Take responsibility for others: never buy a drink for someone who is driving, speak out to friends who plan to drink and drive, and if you’re hosting a party help your guests to plan a safe way home before the party starts.