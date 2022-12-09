Selwyn district leads filled job growth - Stats NZ

Friday, 9 December, 2022 - 10:46

Selwyn district had a 6.0 percent (1,840 jobs) annual growth in filled job numbers for the year ended September 2022, Stats NZ said today.

"The Selwyn district in Canterbury is now the fastest-growing territorial authority for filled jobs in New Zealand," business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

In comparison, filled jobs for all New Zealand rose by 2.2 percent in the year ended September 2022.

The next largest increases were in the Central Otago district and the Wairoa district, which both experienced a 4.2 percent annual increase in filled jobs.

Filled jobs are allocated by the employee’s home address, not the workplace. A significant portion of Selwyn district filled jobs will be employees living in the Selwyn district but commuting to nearby Christchurch for work.

The highest contributing industry to the growth in the Selwyn district was the professional, scientific, and technical services industry, which grew by 14 percent (351 jobs). This was followed by the manufacturing and the wholesale trade industries, which grew by 5.8 percent (217 jobs) and 6.7 percent (137 jobs) respectively.

The Selwyn district was also the territorial authority with the fastest growing population in the June 2022 quarter according to Subnational population estimates at 30 June 2022 (provisional). Selwyn district’s population grew 4.8 percent annually in the June 2022 year.

Annual gross earnings up 10 percentTotal gross earnings for the year ended September 2022 increased by $13.9 billion (10 percent) from the year ended September 2021.

The healthcare and social assistance industry was the largest contributor to this increase. Gross earnings were up $2.2 billion (14 percent) from the previous year in this industry.

Professional, scientific, and technical services was the next largest increase, up $2.0 billion (14 percent).

Gross earnings in construction were up $1.5 billion (13 percent) in the year ended September 2022.

"The recent growth in construction earnings is not surprising given the strong levels of building activity we have seen recently," Chapman said.

Building activity continues to rise reported a 3.8 percent increase in the volume of building activity in the September 2022 quarter compared with the June 2022 quarter.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:

Selwyn district leads filled job growth Business employment data: September 2022 quarter CSV files for download