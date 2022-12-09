Veterinarian says: This Christmas don’t gift an animal - gift an idea - VAWA

Friday, 9 December, 2022 - 11:09

Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa (VAWA) director Dr Helen Beattie is hoping parents won't buy their children puppies, kittens and rabbits, or any other animal, for Christmas this year.

"Having a companion animal is an emotional commitment," she says. "If your child loses interest in their puppy because the puppy grew up, or your cat is anxious, toilets in the house, or has petting aggression - will you be able to be everything this animal needs, and love and care for them through their quirks? For a decade or more?"

"This year we can expect to see countless TikTok videos of children being surprised by puppies and kittens for Christmas. Nobody wants to be the Christmas grinch here, but it’s important to state what should be obvious: animals are for life, not just for Christmas.

"They’re lovely, they’re fluffy, they’re oh-so-cute - and companion animals should never be a spur of the moment purchase. They should never be gifted - they should be chosen, following a lot of thought. They’re a lifelong commitment - cats can live for 20 years or more; small sized dogs can live up to 15 to 18 years; large dogs can live for a decade or longer."

"Your very cute Frenchie, Boston terrier, or English bulldog (and also flat nosed cats and rabbits) can have really serious welfare issues due to their short faces. Although very common, their snoring is not normal, and is often associated with a poor welfare experience - air hunger is a really, really stressful experience for people and animals. If surgery is needed to try and improve their breathing and welfare, it’s a specialist procedure and is not funded by the government like human health care. Consider this before getting one of these breeds."

Her message to families is: Take your time, get it right - because animals aren’t just for Christmas.