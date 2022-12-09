Aggravated robbery to be included in the Retail Crime Prevention Programme - NZ Police

Friday, 9 December, 2022 - 14:00

Work has begun to include small retailers who have been the victim of aggravated robbery within the past 12 months as part of the expanded Retail Crime Prevention programme from January 2023 following the Government announcement.

"Police understands that any incident involving violence is extremely distressing for retailers, their whānau and the wider community," Assistant Commissioner Chris De Wattignar says.

"The Programme has been actively identifying and contacting small retailers who have been the victim of a ram raid style burglary going back to incidents which occurred in November 2021. The team are now working to build a new contact list so that staff can contact victims of aggravated robbery and offer them the supply and install of crime prevention products as well."

The Programme is making significant progress, with 131 stores and installations either booked, underway, or fully completed by external suppliers. The programme continues to work at pace to provide small retailers with crime prevention advice and support to help keep their businesses safe.

To date, a total of 526 security interventions have been approved out of the programme fund.

This includes: 107 fog cannons or upgrades, 89 security sirens, 71 alarms, 78 CCTV systems or system upgrades, 57 bollards or similar security measures, 55 roller doors and 69 other interventions that include improved lighting, and strengthened windows, mirrors and counter screens.

Police continue to support our communities and retailers to feel safe and be safe.

This includes engaging with retailers, visiting local dairies, and providing prevention advice such as how to keep themselves safe as well as key tips on store layout, window coverings, and crime prevention products.

"Often these smaller retail shops and dairies provide a key social service and point of connection to each other in the community. I would encourage all of us passing by to call in and say hi, to support these members of the community.

Every time we, not just police officers but all of us as a community, can assist fellow community members to be safe through with crime prevention opportunities, we make a difference."

Police continue to review how our staff are deployed, when and where. This will mean that you may visibly see more Police in certain areas at certain times.

For more information on the programme and to access retail crime prevention advice and tools please go to the Retail Crime Prevention Hub on the Police website.