Te reo on the world stage this week - Maori Language Commission

Sunday, 11 December, 2022 - 18:03

New Zealand’s battle for te reo MÄori is set to play a key role on the world stage as the Decade for Indigenous Languages launches at UNESCO headquarters in Paris and the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"I will share the story of New Zealand’s battle for the MÄori language and call on governments of the world to use the law to protect indigenous languages," said Rawinia Higgins, Global Taskforce Member for a Decade for Indigenous Languages.

"I will also highlight the predicament facing the Pacific. Half of the world’s 7000 languages will be gone by the end of the century and an extraordinary 1 in 5 of them are languages of the Pacific. When it comes to climate change and language loss, our peoples of Moana Nui A Kiwa (Pacific Ocean) are some of the most vulnerable on earth."

New Zealand broadcaster Oriini Kaipara is the official host for the Paris event, Minister of MÄori Development Willie Jackson is to make an address while the iconic NgÄti RÄnana London MÄori Club will perform during the opening ceremony. Professor Higgins, New Zealand's MÄori Language Commissioner, was elected to the decade’s Global Taskforce almost two years ago, representing the Pacific region she has been invited to address both events.

"Few realise we are living at a time of mass language extinction. With an indigenous language dying every fortnight, in an increasingly globalised world, only a handful may survive the next few centuries. Urgent action is needed," said Professor Higgins.

"Irreplaceable pieces of our human heritage: our indigenous languages hold the stories of our ancestors and hopefully in generations to come, they will also hold the stories of our descendants."

The MÄori languge was protected by law in 1987 and the MÄori Language Commission (now known as Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori) launched with a mandate to protect the MÄori language. In 2016 Te MÄtÄwai was established to act on behalf of iwi and MÄori communities while Te Taura Whiri remained focused upon macro level engagement.

"MÄori only became an official language in its own homeland following a relentless campaign fought by our people in our homes, classrooms, communities and eventually our parliament."

"In their lifetime our elders have witnessed a New Zealand where they were beaten for speaking te reo. Now they are living in a nation where te reo is protected by law. Where MÄori can be heard on radio stations, TV channels, classrooms, lecture halls and parliament. Our story shows how governments can support the revitalisation of an indigenous language."

The UN General Assembly proclaimed 2022-2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages to draw global attention to the critical situation of many indigenous languages and to mobilise stakeholders, decision makers and resources.