Air New Zealand wins Best Airline Design Award for Oceania 2022

Monday, 12 December, 2022 - 11:16

Air New Zealand was named Design Airline of the Year Oceania 2022 at this year’s TheDesignAir awards, with the announcement of a new cabin product in 2024 and the introduction of a new culinary proposition and sustainable serviceware.

Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says that despite ongoing travel restrictions throughout the last two years, the airline continued to work hard behind the scenes to innovate the customer journey - it’s a huge part of how we demonstrate manaaki (care) for our customers.

"In Premium cabins, we switched to serviceware that is 20% lighter, helping to reduce carbon emissions, and in Economy, introduced new serviceware that will reduce plastic dishes used inflight by 28 million every year.

"Our new international menu showcases the best of New Zealand produce and allows customers in Premium to customise their choices by adding the likes of seared salmon from Marlborough, free-range chicken from Waikato or bacon, and steamed green vegetables or fresh, crisp salads picked straight from orchards and fields in Gisborne, Waikato and the ManawatÅ«.

With many of Air New Zealand’s flights being long-haul or ultra-long haul, the airline zeroed in on sleep, comfort and wellness. Zentertainment was introduced across all cabins to help customers wind down with curated IFE content and for those in Premium, a sleep ritual will help customers slow down and rest.

"Air New Zealand has earned a well-deserved award this year as Design Airline of the Year, Oceania 2022. With the announcement of a new cabin product in the coming years, a strong bold brand, its clever use of safety videos as a marketing device and brand partnerships with excellent design leaders, the carrier oozes design details across the passenger experience," states Jonny Clark, Founder of TheDesignAir.

"We’re thrilled to see the carrier continue to evolve its passenger experience, invest in new products, and continue to be the brand platform for Aotearoa design on the international stage."

In 2024, Air New Zealand customers will have more choice than any other airline. The airline’s Boeing 787-9s will consist of a new Business Premier Luxe suite, new Business Premier seat and a world-first Skynest, along with four other options to get a good sleep.

Overseen by an esteemed judging panel of industry experts, frequent fliers, and team members, TheDesignAir have been running since 2012 and is the only annual awards to recognise airlines who truly invest in design, product and brand.

Note: For images of the 2024 seat experiences, click here. For renders, please click here.