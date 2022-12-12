Crowds turn out for youth space opening - Selwyn District Council

Monday, 12 December, 2022 - 11:31

There was a party as the new youth space in Rolleston town centre was officially opened on Sunday.

Street art, skateboarding, hip hop and sports competitions were all on show as hundreds enjoyed the newly opened area on the edge of Rolleston Reserve.

Mayor Sam Broughton officially opened the space before taking part in a netball free throw competition. Gaga ball and the new skate area were particularly popular, along with a nerf war and sumo suits that were available on the day.

Nelson Creek Skateboards and Outsiders skate shop gave a demonstration and led a skate competition with skateboards and safety gear up for prizes, including three boards decorated by artist Canvas Artz who also hosted a street art demonstration on the day. Swarm Studios and Afro Fusion brought the noise with a dance battle and workshops, and the Selwyn Hawks basketball team finished the day off with skills, drills and 3 x 3 games.

Youth Council Chair Rue Jeche says it was great to see such a fantastic space open. "The youth space is an awesome place for us to be able to come together and engage in fun and inclusive activities that are local to Selwyn."

The area was designed in collaboration with input from students at Selwyn’s four high schools, and features a half basketball court, netball zone, gaga ball pit and skate areas along with hang out spaces and a large ‘Eagle Claw’ basket swing.

It is the latest part of the new Rolleston town centre to open, joining the sensory space, cultural, community, library and heritage centre Te Ara Ätea, and the first eateries in the Rolleston Fields area. A new town square and amphitheatre, upgrade of the remaining reserve area and further expansions of Rolleston Fields are also planned over the next three years.