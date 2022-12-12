Queenstown Town Centre Street Upgrades nearing completion - QLDC

Monday, 12 December, 2022 - 13:21

Locals, businesses, and visitors will soon be enjoying a new high quality shared space in Beach Street Queenstown, with the upgrade set to be complete before Christmas.

Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure, and KÄ Huanui a TÄhuna Board Member Peter Hansby said this was one of many milestones for the programme ahead of the busy summer season.

"The KÄ Huanui a TÄhuna team is working hard to wrap up as much as it can ahead of the holiday season and into early 2023.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be reopening Beach Street and welcoming locals and visitors to enjoy the newly upgraded streets," he said.

The following milestones are expected to be complete by 23 December 2022:

- All associated underground services will be complete - Paving and lighting will be complete on Beach Street, with some seating to be finished in the

New Year - All concrete pours, garden beds and street lights will be complete on Rees Street, with final

paving and street furniture to be completed by Easter 2023 - Paving, street lights complete on Lower Brecon Street

Mr Hansby said Lower Beach Street would operate quite differently when it reopens to traffic.

"This street will become a low-speed, high quality shared zone prioritising access for pedestrians and cyclists.

"While general parking will be removed from this area, you’ll still be able to pick up and drop off passengers and goods at any time. Mobility permit holders will be able to park for up to 60 minutes and CCTV cameras will be operating," he said.

Work at active construction sites, including sites associated with the Town Centre Arterial (Stage 1) will stop over the busy period as follows:

- Work on Rees Street and the intersection with Shotover Street will stop between 24 December and 22 January

- Rees Street will remain closed to traffic, with access to Lower Beach Street to be via Cow Lane

- Work on Upper Brecon Street will stop between 24 December and 22 January

- Gorge Road will reopen to through traffic from 24 December - 8 January

- Beetham Street will remain closed other than for residential access

Meanwhile work has been underway to construct a new town centre carpark on the former QPACT site off Ballarat Street. Approximately 20 new carparks will be available on the site ahead of Christmas. This, along with the new carpark at Lakeview (Isle Street) will provide a real boost to parking in the town centre for those who need to drive instead of using public or alternative transport options.

Mr Hansby acknowledged the ongoing disruption in town and thanked businesses, locals and visitors for their patience and perseverance.

"The investment and construction happening in town right now is significant and it’s no secret that reduced access to parking, road closures and other disruptions have been challenging. We’re so close to completion and incredibly grateful for the support.

"We wish all local businesses a busy and prosperous summer trading season. And we hope our local residents and visitors enjoy the safer, family friendly and more accessible spaces in town.