Chorus welcomes Government immigration decision

Monday, 12 December, 2022 - 16:59

Chorus has today welcomed the Government’s decision to add telecommunications technicians to the immigration Green List.

Chorus chief executive JB Rousselot says Chorus and its service partners are facing a challenging situation finding enough workers in New Zealand to the meet the demand needed to keep providing New Zealanders with access to world class broadband services.

"The inclusion of telecommunications technicians on the Green List will make it easier for Chorus to find workers who are qualified and experienced in this field. We are grateful to the Government, particularly Immigration Minister Michael Wood and Digital Economy and Communications Minister David Clark for listening to our concerns and recognising the important role that telecommunications technicians play in New Zealand. Today’s decision will help us to continue delivering the world-class broadband services that New Zealanders rely on."

Chorus needs to recruit about 350 people to work on its fibre and copper networks. Recent border and visa changes for migrant workers, winter and pandemic-related illnesses and a tight job market mean insufficient skilled telecommunications technicians are available to meet the demand.

"The past few years have highlighted the importance of connecting to a very high-capacity network to meet the broadband needs of our families and businesses. We are doing everything in our power to find and train local technicians, but given the tight job market, we have been unable to secure enough workers within New Zealand, despite significant efforts to do so. The "help wanted’ sign has been well and truly out and it is a huge relief that the Government is now helping."