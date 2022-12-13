Young Kiwis call to look after their mates on the roads this summer

Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 - 11:13

Youth-led road safety organisation Kaitiaki o Ara/SADD (Students Against Dangerous Driving) are appealing to all road-users to think twice about their decision-making and those around them over the coming holiday period.

SADD’s summer campaign is a call to action by young Kiwis. They will be leading by example when it comes to looking after their mates. They want to keep summer great and for everyone to arrive and return alive.

Look After Your Mates campaign is aimed at young road users and their friends - whether they come together in groups or travel with whÄnau. This summer, young Kiwis will share how they look after their mates during the most dangerous period on our roads and will lead the call for their peers to consider how they can make a difference.

Last year 17 people died on our roads during the holiday period. This was the highest number of deaths in the same period since 2016/17 and higher than every other year going back to 2011/12.

Making a difference can be as simple as offering a couch for a mate to sleep on rather than breaching restricted licence conditions or driving whilst impaired or tired. It might be providing money for a taxi to get home safely or passengers recognising that they are in a vehicle that is overloaded or has a driver who shouldn’t be driving.

It’s great to be able to get into our cars and drive to the beach, visit our mates, and enjoy our holidays. Here are a few simple things that you can do to make the journey safe for everyone:

Avoid the distractions, put the phone down, enjoy the drive Seatbelts - put yours on and be a legend - get your whole car belted up, it can save your lives if you do crash Get your route sorted before setting off What’s the rush? Stick to the speed limits - they are there for a reason - enjoy the journey there and back Avoid fatigue - sleep off your late nights and long days before getting behind the wheel Plan before you party, have a sober driver, perhaps someone to pick you up or get a taxi Passengers getting a bit loud and rowdy? Take time out, pull over and wait until it all quietens down Eating, drinking at the wheel? Use a sunny spot to fill up - then continue your journey Passengers have a part to play too - drivers need their attention on the road rather than you. Make it easy and keep it down!

It’s a good idea to take time out before you travel to check your car. Watch our video Keeping Your Car Safe.

SADD’s alternate name - Kaitiaki o Ara means ‘guardians of the road’ (path, journey), a title our youth take seriously.

SADD General Manager Donna Govorko says "Our campaign is something everyone can get involved in, but, importantly, everyone also stands to benefit from it. It just takes a few seconds to think about consequences and to look out for your mates. The same amount of time it takes to turn a fun trip into a lifelong lesson. Our supporters play their part to keep Kiwis safe on New Zealand roads. They put words into actions as guardians.

"Kaitiaki o Ara young leaders choose to lead by example and share their message with their peers. Their mates have families, whanau and friends. Some know what it’s like to lose someone close. Our rangatahi act to make a difference and avoid a person or family member becoming a statistic this summer. Looking after their mates is what they do and this is a critical time of year for everyone on our roads. What our young people do may not be seen by everyone or even noticed. When the summer is over and Kiwis look around, we want them to still see those they started the holiday off with - safe and sound."

Director of National Road Policing Superintendent Steve Greally says "Police will be out in force this summer and drivers can expect to see patrols on highways anytime, anywhere.

Supt Greally further adds "Young people disproportionately feature in road crash statistics, so you need to take heed of basic road safety messages. Don’t be tempted into showing off in front of your mates. It’s just not worth the risk. Never drink and drive, wear your seatbelt, leave your phone alone and stick to the speed limit. Even when speed doesn’t cause the crash, it is the single biggest factor in whether you and your mates walk away or are carried away."

AA road safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen says "Mates have a huge ability to influence those around them. A good mate can give you a nudge to take more care behind the wheel in a way that an ad campaign or spokesperson in the media may not do. It can take a bit of courage to say something, but if people use a bit of banter or humour it can be a great way to get someone to drive a bit safer.

"Passengers can make a real difference on a road trip by being an extra set of eyes for the driver looking out for anything they may have missed and also helping keep the person behind the wheel alert and focused with regular breaks for drinks and snacks."

https://www.sadd.org.nz/summer-campaign https://www.transport.govt.nz/statistics-and-insights/safety-road-deaths/sheet/holiday-periods