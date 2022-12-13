Older people to receive Age Concern support in 2023 Census

Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 - 12:07

Age Concern New Zealand is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Stats NZ.

"We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Stats NZ to ensure older people have the support they need to be counted in the 2023 Census," says Karen Billing-Jensen, Chief Executive, Age Concern New Zealand.

On 7 March 2023 Stats NZ will conduct a nationwide census to collect information about the people of Aotearoa New Zealand and where they live or stay. The information helps community groups, iwi, councils, businesses, and government make decisions about how much to fund and where to locate services - such as healthcare and housing - that affect everyone in New Zealand, no matter your age.

"Census information is really valuable to Age Concern New Zealand because it provides us with quality data. This helps us to determine what support and where support is needed for older people and gives us better data on our ageing population for forecasting into the future. Knowing this information is a huge help when applying for funding, delivering services, and maintaining our paid and volunteer workforce," says Billing-Jensen.

Stats NZ Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive for Census and Collection Operations, Simon Mason, says the partnership with Age Concern is key to ensuring the 2023 Census reaches older people around New Zealand.

"The 2023 Census is aiming to be the most inclusive census yet. We will have twice as many census collectors compared to the 2018 Census, we are collaborating more with community organisations such as Age Concern, and there will be more community events where people can get help with their census," says Mason.

"Everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand, regardless of their age, deserves to be counted in the census. With their strong connections with older people around the country, Age Concern will have a vital role to play, and we are delighted to be working with them on the census."

Billing-Jensen says Age Concern sites will be equipped to help people complete their census forms, for example by supporting those who don’t have internet access.

"We will also be able to help you, or point you in the right direction, to get paper and large print paper forms, resources in te reo MÄori, New Zealand Sign language and other languages, and even assist you to complete the census online or on paper forms so you know you are counted," says Billing-Jensen.

"All of us count - Tatau tÄtou. Age Concern is here to make sure our older people get counted too."