The United Nations proclaimed the period between 2022 and 2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL 2022-2032), to draw global attention to the critical loss of indigenous languages and the urgent need to preserve, revitalise and promote indigenous languages and to take urgent steps at the national and international levels.

On Tuesday 13 December indigenous leaders from around the world have been invited to attend the High-level Celebration of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL2022-2032) at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

As Te MÄtÄwai are partners with the Crown in revitalising the MÄori language, it’s Board Chairs, Reikura Kahi and Bernie O’Donnell, are honoured to be in attendance alongside Hon. Willie Jackson, the Minister for MÄori Development, to promote the revitalisation efforts of MÄori iwi, hapori and kÄinga. Reikura and Bernie will present the MÄori-Crown partnership legislated in the MÄori Language Act as well as the operating model, Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora, in a global meeting of the Global Task Force.

Te MÄtÄwai are the maihi MÄori of Te Whare o te Reo MÄuriora, and we promote and revitalise te reo MÄori for and in partnership with MÄori iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau. We promote te reo MÄori at a local, regional, national and international level.

We acknowledge and support the efforts of our people today and in the past to revitalise te reo MÄori in the community and in the home. Of significance this year, we have honoured champions of te reo who have fought for the restoration of our language over many decades, in particular over the last five decades with reo movements such as Te Petihana, Te KÅhanga Reo, Te WÄnanga and Te Matatini.

Attending this international forum has raised the awareness of the value of te reo MÄori alongside the indigenous languages of other international member nations.

Te MÄtÄwai are proud to be in attendance with the MÄori contingent and representatives of Aotearoa New Zealand, namely, the Hon. Willie Jackson; Master of Ceremonies Oriini Kaipara; Global Task Force Member Prof. Rawinia Higgins, the Chair of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori; NgÄti RÄnana as well as Dr Dan Hikuroa and Ethan Jerome Leota representing the NZ Commission with their presentation on mÄtauranga MÄori.

Te MÄtÄwai represents and promotes both the indigenous voice of Aotearoa New Zealand as well as acknowledging and empowering the many independent voices of iwi throughout the country.

Our unique partnership with the Crown agency Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, amongst others, ensures that the revitalisation efforts of our nation includes both MÄori and the Crown and is for both MÄori and all of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The attendance of Reikura and Bernie at this important international event, has helped to increase the status of our language at an international level while further promoting our kaupapa - Kia mauri ora te reo MÄori, ensuring te reo MÄori is a living language; and Kia ÅªkaipÅ anÅ te Reo, returning and nurturing our language in the home.