Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 - 11:44

The United Nations proclaimed the period between 2022 and 2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL 2022-2032), to draw global attention to the critical loss of indigenous languages and the urgent need to preserve, revitalise and promote indigenous languages and to take urgent steps at the national and international levels.

On Tuesday 13 December indigenous leaders from around the world have been invited to attend the High-level Celebration of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL2022-2032) at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

As Te Mātāwai are partners with the Crown in revitalising the Māori language, it’s Board Chairs, Reikura Kahi and Bernie O’Donnell, are honoured to be in attendance alongside Hon. Willie Jackson, the Minister for Māori Development, to promote the revitalisation efforts of Māori iwi, hapori and kāinga. Reikura and Bernie will present the Māori-Crown partnership legislated in the Māori Language Act as well as the operating model, Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora, in a global meeting of the Global Task Force.

Te Mātāwai are the maihi Māori of Te Whare o te Reo Māuriora, and we promote and revitalise te reo Māori for and in partnership with Māori iwi, hapū and whānau. We promote te reo Māori at a local, regional, national and international level.

We acknowledge and support the efforts of our people today and in the past to revitalise te reo Māori in the community and in the home. Of significance this year, we have honoured champions of te reo who have fought for the restoration of our language over many decades, in particular over the last five decades with reo movements such as Te Petihana, Te Kōhanga Reo, Te Wānanga and Te Matatini.

Attending this international forum has raised the awareness of the value of te reo Māori alongside the indigenous languages of other international member nations.

Te Mātāwai are proud to be in attendance with the Māori contingent and representatives of Aotearoa New Zealand, namely, the Hon. Willie Jackson; Master of Ceremonies Oriini Kaipara; Global Task Force Member Prof. Rawinia Higgins, the Chair of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori; Ngāti Rānana as well as Dr Dan Hikuroa and Ethan Jerome Leota representing the NZ Commission with their presentation on mātauranga Māori.

Te Mātāwai represents and promotes both the indigenous voice of Aotearoa New Zealand as well as acknowledging and empowering the many independent voices of iwi throughout the country.

Our unique partnership with the Crown agency Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, amongst others, ensures that the revitalisation efforts of our nation includes both Māori and the Crown and is for both Māori and all of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The attendance of Reikura and Bernie at this important international event, has helped to increase the status of our language at an international level while further promoting our kaupapa - Kia mauri ora te reo Māori, ensuring te reo Māori is a living language; and Kia Ūkaipō anō te Reo, returning and nurturing our language in the home.