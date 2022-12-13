Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 - 15:48

The Treasury published two papers today on trends in MÄori wellbeing and the distribution of advantage in New Zealand. They are the latest in a series of background papers that provide in-depth information and analysis supporting the content of the Treasury's first wellbeing report, Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022.

Trends in MÄori Wellbeing An exploration of current and emerging trends in MÄori wellbeing using He Ara Waiora. The paper draws on quantitative evidence, including indicators from the Living Standards Framework Dashboard and Indicators Aotearoa New Zealand. The analysis is also supported by qualitative evidence in the form of interview quotes from MÄori participants and associated commentary. The distribution of advantage in Aotearoa New Zealand: Exploring the evidence An overview of the evidence of distribution, inequality and mobility in New Zealand, including the characteristics and clustering of multiple disadvantage.

All previously-released background papers for Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022 and the wellbeing report itself are available on the Treasury website.

The Treasury will publish more background papers over the coming weeks and in early 2023, with advisories to be issued at the time. The following papers are planned for publication.

Equality, equity and distributive justice A survey of the literature, addressing what is meant by concepts such as ‘equality’ and ‘equity’, and reasons why economic inequality might be problematic.

Estimating the value of New Zealand’s Human Capability 1986-2018 Updating estimates of human capital using the 2018 Census. This paper extends previous analysis by estimating human capital for MÄori and non-MÄori.

Pacific Peoples’ WellbeingThis paper explores Pacific worldviews and community structures, and why they matter to Pacific peoples’ wellbeing. It provides information about how Pacific people in New Zealand are faring across a range of wellbeing domains.