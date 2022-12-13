Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier announces retirement - Police Alerts

Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 - 16:15

Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier has today announced he is to retire, after 37 years of service with New Zealand Police.

"I recently advised the Police Commissioner of my intention to retire from Police at the end of March next year," Deputy Commissioner Dunbier says.

Glenn is the current Deputy Commissioner Operations, which oversees all 12 policing districts, alongside Investigations, National Security and International policing portfolios.

"In taking the Operations role to support and progress the new Commissioner’s priorities in 2020, I had always made clear my intention to step aside midway through his term.

"Having navigated some unique challenges through COVID-19, I believe Police is well positioned strategically, operationally, and culturally to meet the challenges of the future and keep our communities safe.

"Policing is a fantastic career.

I’ve been privileged throughout my 37 years to work with so many great people, who do amazing work every day to serve their communities."

Deputy Commissioner Dunbier joined Police in 1985.

He has worked across frontline, investigative, covert policing, and numerous leadership roles.

He was appointed Area Commander for Eastern Waikato in 2010, District Commander for Bay of Plenty in 2010, then promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2014.

Commissioner Andrew Coster says, "Glenn is one of those people that make an outsized contribution, without seeking credit or recognition.

"His successes and leadership over nearly 40 years will have a lasting impact on Police.

"These last three years have presented unique challenges given the COVID-19 environment.

"Glenn led successful operations to secure Managed Isolation and Quarantine facilities, manage Alert Level Boundaries, and introduce a graduated enforcement approach that retained public trust and confidence, while also ensuring community policing services continued.

"Glenn’s unquestionable integrity, empathy, and common-sense approach will be missed in Police.

"On behalf of the whole organisation, I sincerely thank him for his service to Police, to the communities he has served for 37 years, and for his personal support to me as Commissioner."