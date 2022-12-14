Proposed ground lease at Queenstown Events Centre for community facilities

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 10:05

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is asking for community feedback on a proposed lease of land at the north-eastern edge of the Queenstown Events Centre to the Whakatipu Community Hub Charitable Trust (WCHCT).

If granted a lease, the Trust aims to use the approximately 1.18ha of land to provide a community facility, offering affordable office rental and co-working spaces, to be used by organisations in the Queenstown Lakes District.

QLDC Property Director, Quintin Howard said Council identified excess land within its Queenstown Events Centre masterplan, for which the WCHCT had submitted an expression of interest.

"We understand the Trust has identified a real difficulty faced by community organisations in securing affordable and suitable long-term office rental and co-working spaces," said Mr Howard.

"Their proposal aims to provide a modern facility where a range of different agencies and charities can collaborate, and they’ll use this space to meet with and support those in need."

The activity of the proposed ground lease includes offices, meeting rooms, and community events, as permitted under QLDC’s Operative District Plan.

The duration of the lease has been proposed at 34 years and 364 days from the commencement date, with annual ground rental set at $1.00 per annum plus GST and reviewed in accordance with QLDC’s Community Facility Funding Policy.

Mr Howard encouraged the community to read through what the Whakatipu Community Hub Charitable Trust intended to do with the land, and to let Council know if they thought those activities were appropriate for the site.

"Following public feedback, the potential ground lease will go before Full Council for a decision in March 2023," said Mr Howard.

More information about the proposed ground lease and a feedback form are available at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/notice-of-intention-lease-project until Sunday 15 January 2023.

The proposed lease area is part of Lot 2 DP 476309, part of Section 61 Block I Shotover SD and part of Section 62 Block I Shotover SD.