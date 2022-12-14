'AA warns of stresses on mobility network ahead of summer break'

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 11:02

The Automobile Association is warning that stresses and strains may start to show as the country gears up for an influx of Kiwis and tourists travelling around the country without restrictions for the first time in several years.

AA Chief Mobility Officer Jonathan Sergel said a particular blend of issues are combining, and likely to lead to some delays for travellers over the Christmas-New Year period and beyond.

"Just as there are travel crunches occurring for those who are flying off on holiday, there are also special circumstances emerging for road travel. First and foremost is that labour shortages are also impacting the towing industry, and while we are working together to find solutions, we are asking for patience, as unfortunately this may at times lead to a longer wait for us to get breakdowns that can’t be fixed roadside to the right place for assistance," Jonathan said.

The Automobile Association also says there are other issues that may impact service.

"During the various extended lockdown periods, car rental companies were forced to make the tough decision to downsize their fleet, as the number of tourists diminished. There are now believed to be 10,000-20,000 fewer rental cars in the country, and as peak tourist season approaches, this will impinge on the AA’s ability to help you secure alternate transport if your own vehicle is no longer working.

"We will be doing everything that we can to get you where you need to go, but we also want to be upfront with our Members and the wider public, that there are some constraints, and if you can think ahead about having a plan B that could serve you well if the worst happens," Jonathan added.

The AA says it’s unfortunate that the issues are all coming to a fore at a time when everyone is preparing to take a well-earned break.

"We’re well aware that 2022 has been another tough year for many, with the effects of Covid still being felt, global supply chain issues, and the cost of living rising sharply, and that everyone deserves a stress-free and smooth summer break. In many instances that should still be the case, but if travellers do find they’re having to wait a little longer, or the best solution isn’t immediately available, then we’re just asking for some tolerance, in the knowledge that our hardworking teams, both in our Call Centres and out on the roads, will be doing everything in their power to get you back on holiday as quickly as possible," Jonathan said.