Council secures funding for cycleway link - Taupo District Council

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 10:59

Cycling will soon be safer in Taupo, with the Taupo District Council securing funding from Waka Kotahi to build a cycleway linking Acacia Bay to Spa Road.

The new cycleway will travel via Norman Smith Street and Control Gates Bridge, and then up a new shared pathway atop the embankment beside Tongariro Street.

Taupo was one of 46 councils to receive funding from Waka Kotahi and Deputy Mayor Kevin Taylor said it was a fantastic outcome for the community.

"This initiative came out of a conversation with Taupo District Council and Bike Taupo seeking to improve the safety of cyclists coming into town from Acacia Bay," Mr Taylor said.

"The existing track up from Control Gates is pretty narrow and steep, and the new pathway will have a much more manageable gradient up the hill past Morrell Motors and through to Countdown.

"I’m really thrilled that our transport team picked up the challenge and ran with it to secure this funding. This new link down Norman Smith Street and across Control Gates Bridge to Spa Road really pulls all our existing shared pathways together and means cyclists and pedestrians can get around safely."

Pete Masters of Bike Taupo said he was looking forward to seeing the link complete.

"We’ve been working really proactively with the council to get a better outcome for cyclists," Mr Masters said, "so it’s great to see this is about to become a reality. It’s always been rather ironic that the cars had the easier gradient up the hill while cyclists had the steep bit!"

Rowan Sapsford of Bike Taupo also welcomed the announcement.

"I have two boys who cycle to school and it would be nice to not have to give them overly detailed instructions about avoiding specific sections. The new link is going to make cycling into town from Acacia Bay and Nukuhau a lot easier and safer and will get a lot more kids riding to school and adults commuting by bike, which is a great thing."

Council’s asset manager transportation Claire Sharland, who worked on the funding application, said that Waka Kotahi’s Transport Choices funding programme was currently indicative and the council would be working with Waka Kotahi to explore how the project could be progressed in line with Transport Choices timeframes.

"We applied for $350,000 and are looking forward to working with Waka Kotahi on a final figure," Ms Sharland said.

"The new link will mean that the shared pathway network from Mapara Road through Acacia Bay into Taupo township will link through to the existing Great Lake Pathway along the lakefront, as well as the new shared pathway that runs alongside the East Taupo Arterial highway out to the airport roundabout.

This is a really extensive network, one that the community is embracing for both recreation and transportation. We know the community has been keen for this link and it has been great to be able to work with Bike Taupo."

Picture

Left to right: Pete Masters of Bike Taupo, Taupo District Council asset manager transportation Claire Sharland, Deputy Mayor Kevin Taylor and Rowan Sapsford of Bike Taupo