Secretary for the Environment and Chief Executive, MoE appointed

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 11:03

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of James Palmer to the position of Secretary for the Environment and Chief Executive, Ministry for the Environment.

The Ministry for the Environment is the Government’s primary advisor on environmental issues, including managing the climate change response.

The Secretary for the Environment is responsible for providing strategic leadership of the Ministry for the Environment’s functions including policy advice and implementation, stewardship and monitoring. As steward for the environment, the Ministry takes a long-term perspective on environmental issues.

"I’m very pleased to appoint Mr Palmer to this role," Ms Quilter said.

"He is an experienced, proven leader and his background has prepared him well to lead the Ministry for the Environment."

Mr Palmer is currently the Chief Executive of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, a role he has held since June 2017. Mr Palmer has spent much of his career in agencies with an environmental or natural resource focus. These roles include a brief period as Acting Chief Executive at the Environmental Protection Agency, Deputy Secretary (Sector Strategy) at Ministry for the Environment, Director Strategy Systems and Science Policy at the Ministry for Primary Industries and Director Strategy (Strategy Development) at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Ms Quilter said Mr Palmer has a rare mix of both central government experience in policy development and providing advice to Ministers, and the implementation of environmental policy through local government.

Mr Palmer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Otago.

He has been appointed for five years from 1 March 2023.