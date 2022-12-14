Coordinated Review report and IPCA report on the LynnMall supermarket attacker

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 12:00

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that two Police officers were justified in shooting Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, who committed the terror attack at the LynnMall supermarket on 3 September 2021.

Mr Samsudeen died from his injuries. Police had been surveilling Mr Samsudeen since his release from prison on 13 July 2021, because hewas assessed to be a terrorist threat who wanted to carry out an attack in support of ISIL.1

Part ofthis surveillance included teams of ‘plain clothes’ Police surveillance officers supported by officersfrom the Special Tactics Group (STG).On 3 September 2021, Police surveillance had followed Mr Samsudeen to the LynnMall ShoppingCentre and were waiting outside when they saw shoppers running out of the mall.

A bystander toldthem a man inside was stabbing people, and three STG officers ran into the supermarket to stop theattack.

"On entering the supermarket, the STG officers saw people with knife wounds and confronted theattacker. They believed Mr Samsudeen had advanced on them with the knife, posed an immediatethreat of serious harm or death to them at the time they fired the shots, and posed a continuingserious threat to supermarket shoppers if they were unable to stop him. They were justified inshooting at Mr Samsudeen in self-defence under section 48 of the Crimes Act 1961", said AuthorityChair, Judge Colin Doherty.

The Authority, together with the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security and the Office of theInspectorate for the Department of Corrections, also reviewed how Police, the Security IntelligenceService and Corrections dealt with Mr Samsudeen in the years before the attack.

For more information on this, see the Coordinated Review of the Management of the LynnMall SupermarketAttacker (which will be available on the Authority’s website from Wednesday 14 December 2022 at12 noon: www.ipca.govt.nz)