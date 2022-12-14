Around 500 to attend Otago Polytechnic graduation - Te Pukenga

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 12:48

Around 500 graduands will attend two Otago Polytechnic’s Graduation ceremonies at the Dunedin Town Hall on Friday, 16 December.

More than 140 learners will graduate in absentia.

"Celebrating and acknowledging learners’ mahi is an important part of the learner journey and a proud moment for whÄnau, our community and staff," says Jason Tibble, Executive Director, Otago Polytechnic.

"This will be the last time Otago Polytechnic holds ceremonies in December. As of next year, we are scheduling them in March and September. This decision is based on feedback from a range of stakeholders.

"As our sector changes in an effort to improve outcomes for learners, this week’s Graduation is a timely reminder about why we do what we do - which is to empower people, through education, to improve their lives."

The two Graduation ceremonies will be held at the Dunedin Town Hall at 12.30pm and 3pm.

Graduands from both ceremonies will march in the same parade, which starts at 11am outside the Otago University Dental School.

The first ceremony includes programmes in Animal Care, Architectural Studies, Automotive Engineering, Applied Management, Carpentry, Construction, Cookery, Culinary Arts, Design, Engineering, Event Management, Horticulture, Information Technology, Veterinary Nursing, and Visual Arts.

The second ceremony includes programmes in Apiculture, Applied Science, Beauty Therapy, Business, Early Childhood Education, Foundation Skills, Hairdressing, Health and Wellbeing, Massage Therapy, Midwifery, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Professional Practice, Social Services, Sport and Exercise, and Tertiary Education.