EPA revises kiwifruit spray recommendations

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 14:05

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has updated its recommendations for the reassessment of hydrogen cyanamide, following significant new information.

Hydrogen cyanamide is widely used in the kiwifruit industry to help buds form by simulating the effects of frost. The EPA is currently reassessing its use in response to new scientific data, and risk assessments completed by overseas regulators.

In 2021, the EPA released draft recommendations and held a public consultation, as part of the reassessment process.

The information received from submitters included research and other scientific evidence that informed the EPA’s risk assessments.

In response to this new information, the EPA has revised its initial recommendations for hydrogen cyanamide. The key changes are:

- extending the time-limit on using the substance to ten years from the date of a decision

- adjusting the hazard classification so it would not be classed as a suspected carcinogen

- requiring buffer zones

- adding further rules to protect workers

"We’ve drawn from reports on worker and environmental exposure to the substance and thorough assessments carried out by EPA toxicologists and other expert staff to more accurately represent the risks and benefits of using hydrogen cyanamide," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager of Hazardous Substances and New Organisms.

A decision-making committee will hold a public hearing in March 2023.

It will consider the EPA’s recommendations alongside submissions and other information, and then make a final decision.

All revised recommendations and supporting information are detailed in an update report released today and available on the EPA website.

Read the Update Report: Reassessment of hydrogen cyanamide Read more about hydrogen cyanamide Find out more about our reassessments process